"2 Close Apart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Maurice Rankin is a compelling autobiographical work that examines the author's personal experiences and lessons learned along the way.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "2 Close Apart": a concise and expressive discussion of human behavior. "2 Close Apart" is the creation of published author Maurice Rankin, a dedicated family man and the founder and president of A Humble Seed Foundation.
Rankin shares, "The only difference between the future and today is choice. Wisdom is the oil refined squeezed from the mistakes of the past, and if we use the precious oils of wisdom to light the paths of our lives, we create a special opportunity to leverage our choice today in such a way that we are propelled toward our true destiny. Your future and present are 2 Close Apart. Enjoy the ride of living life to its fullest one day at a time!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maurice Rankin's new book provides readers with a deeply personal look into the author's experiences with relationships.
Rankin provides readers with valuable lessons in hopes of helping others to find and nurture successful relationships.
