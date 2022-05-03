"Environmental Power Specialist: The Environmental Power Specialist A Story of the Average American Household Judge Me by My Cover MICI" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mayek Mavi is a thought-provoking discussion of the ramifications of relying on foreign products in America.
Mavi shares, "Growing up in Africa, I know too well the influence of Chinese products in the continent. From infrastructure to condiments, Chinese products are everywhere in my home country. We often refer to those products as fake but buy and use them anyway because we neither have the means to make our own nor get the best-quality products elsewhere. However, I did not expect to see the same influence on the United States, but that is the case, hence the title Environmental Power Specialist for this book. I am not sure about how many American products are made in America (MIA) and are being commercialized and sold in China, but I know we have too many made in China (MIC) and too little MIA in the world. That is power; that is the environmental power China is currently wielding. I think it is remarkable that China is able to control products (almost any) in the whole world. I really do. But that means complete dependence on China for surgical masks, clothing, electronics, household goods, transportation, and much more. That is not bad from the environmental power's perspective, which is good for China. But what about consumer safety? What about American influence in manufacturing? That is what Environmental Power Specialist is all about."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mayek Mavi's new book offers a thought-provoking argument for the need for a significant increase in American-made products.
Mavi presents a compelling argument within the pages of this concise study of global manufacturing practices.
