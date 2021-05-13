MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Not All Superheroes Wear a Cape": an important message for children. "Not All Superheroes Wear a Cape" is the creation of published author, Mee Hee Yang, a devoted wife and mother who works as a licensed clinical social worker.
Yang writes, "Not All Superheroes Wear Capes is about recognizing that every single person, every type of job we have adds great value to our community and greater society. We all play a very important part in helping one another and there is honor, dignity, and respect in all we do. God values most our heart posture, our attitude, and how we engage with others that makes an individual a superhero, not our titles, how many degrees we have, or the type of clothes/car we drive. We all play a vital role and must never forget it!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mee Hee Yang's new book is a testament to the workers who keep the world running whether it be the bus driver to the refuse worker.
With a thankful tone, this tale encourages little one's to be appreciative of those around them no matter their superpower.
