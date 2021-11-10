MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Moses Experience": a powerful testament to the author's faith and devotion to spreading God's Word. "The Moses Experience" is the creation of published author Megan J., a devoted Christian who has a career as a licensed cosmetologist and teacher.
Megan J. shares, "On the pages of this book you will see a picture of love, hope, and ultimately surrender. The dedication form one who can give it without failure defeat or threat of external forces. God instills this in every individual who humbles themselves to embody it, embrace it, and yes embark upon it. One of the greatest of all love, and when seen in action what a display!
"For whom? and for what? a person or family, group of people, Nation, Yes!!!! Which is seen today for the whole wide world.
"Who would hear their cry? Who would deliver them? Who would 'bring them out'
from a life that seems there was no end.
"I invite you to come to get in the ride with me from the pages of this book, sit back by a passenger as the dialogue begins, see the time when a light at the end of a tunnel for Moses was not in sight than it appeared burning bright as a star in the night that could not be hidden, the doorway to the eternal presence of God.
"Take a deep breath and then look within, know that there is an answer a call and divine appointment for you, that has the ability to carry you places physically as well as spiritually that you may never dream of and continue as you are guided by it.
"Will you hear and respond? will you allow the reshaping of the things you have experienced in life and realize that nothing is wasted in the Kingdom of God when putting in in His hands.
"He will get the Glory through the scenes of a life story, though rough beginnings and thoughts of a tragic end you too will have a 'Moses experience' that will be read by others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan J.'s new book is a reflective and empowering discussion of faith.
Megan J. shares in hopes of helping others find the strength and sense of peace that God has offered to her through devoted worship.
Consumers can purchase "The Moses Experience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Moses Experience," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
