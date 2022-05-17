"Ten Years Lost: My Struggle With Bipolar Disorder" from Christian Faith Publishing author Melanie Sutton is a heartfelt retelling of how bipolar disorder took over the author's life and what steps were needed to find a new balance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ten Years Lost: My Struggle With Bipolar Disorder": an informative firsthand account of mental illness. "Ten Years Lost: My Struggle With Bipolar Disorder" is the creation of published author Melanie Sutton, a graduate of Kennesaw State University and Wake Forest University School of Law. She currently lives in Augusta, Georgia, with her husband and dog.
Sutton shares, "It is estimated that 2.6 million Americans have bipolar disorder. All of them have partners and caregivers that may be interested in the subject matter of this book. It is essentially a chronology of my life before during and after my diagnosis.
"There were ten years that were very dark. I struggled to obtain a diagnosis and zero in on the correct treatment for my disorder. There are many medicines that are used to treat bipolar disorder, and it took some time to find the one that works best for me.
"I would describe my life now as heaven on earth. I have a wonderful husband, a nice home, and a dog. I never imagined that I would achieve this level of happiness. It is my hope that the reader finds inspiration and faith in my story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melanie Sutton's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the tribulations of bipolar disorder.
Sutton offers a clear and informative discussion that helps bring awareness to a debilitating disease that many suffer with.
Consumers can purchase "Ten Years Lost: My Struggle With Bipolar Disorder" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Ten Years Lost: My Struggle With Bipolar Disorder," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing