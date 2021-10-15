MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just Jesus: Finding Courage and Joy in a Crazy World": a powerful reminder of the importance of keeping time in each day for a moment of spiritual reflection. "Just Jesus: Finding Courage and Joy in a Crazy World" is the creation of published author Melinda Suchland, a loving wife and mother of twins who lives on a family farm in Missouri.
Suchland shares, "'I need to turn off your electricity now,' the gentleman informed me with a sincere apology. I reassured him that it was not his fault, and I went back into the house, hands shaking. My girls and I had been in the middle of an indoor picnic with a friend and her toddlers. I wondered if she noticed that the lights had gone dark. It was daytime after all. But it wasn't daytime in my heart. Fear's darkness held me by its iron grip and had become my world."
"Has fear grabbed you too? Do you feel imprisoned or overwhelmed by the chaos around you and life's inevitable trials? Do you find joy elusive?"
"In her guidebook, Mel shares her own wild story of overcoming fear and finding happiness with the courage and perspective only Jesus gives. Using wisdom and history found in Scripture, 'Just Jesus' can help you
- give your fears to Jesus;
- recognize and prepare for Satan's spiritual attacks;
- see the world with Jesus's perspective; and
- notice and celebrate God's miraculous hand in your life."
"'Just Jesus: Finding Courage and Joy in a Crazy World' will point you in the right direction toward stepping into the destiny God has written for you and finding joy despite life's trials."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melinda Suchland's new book is a personal and spiritual journey.
Suchland shares her stories in hopes of empowering others, who have felt lost in the stresses of modern life, to find and cling to Jesus's love for strength.
Consumers can purchase "Just Jesus: Finding Courage and Joy in a Crazy World" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Just Jesus: Finding Courage and Joy in a Crazy World," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing