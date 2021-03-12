MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sometimes," a fun and educative book, teaches valuable lessons about friendship, empathy, and inclusivity in today's world. "Sometimes" is the creation of published author Melissa Brady Petrillo, an educator who is committed to promoting empathy and inclusivity in her classroom.
In college, the author did a research project on how children's ability levels are depicted in literature.This inspired her to write and publish her first book, which looks at the world in a child's perspective.
Brady Petrillo writes, "Sometimes shares Samantha's perspective of her world with her readers. Within this text, readers learn that Samantha sometimes feels differently every day. She describes her interactions with other people and how she communicates her feelings with others. By reading this book, children and adults learn ways to understand and best support their peers, including individuals with autism. Sometimes highlights the importance of friendship, empathy, and inclusivity in the modern world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Brady Petrillo's new book is a lighthearted, meaningful read that will leave readers with several points to ponder on.
