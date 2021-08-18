MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Captain Eli": an emotional story of child loss and hope. "Captain Eli" is the creation of published author Melissa Jones, a loving wife and mother of six sons who resides in Oceanside, California.
Jones shares, "Captain Eli is a beautiful story about a little boy who travels through the blue open seas in a frail wooden sailboat.
"It is written from the viewpoint of a mother who has lost a child during pregnancy.
"In this book, you will get to see a variety of imagery that emotes life's fragility as you read through the pages of what she imagines in her bittersweet journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Jones's new book is a poignant tale of love, loss, and hope.
When one loses a child, it can be difficult to explain to others, especially young children. This book presents a considerate approach to discussing and coping with pregnancy loss.
View a synopsis of "Captain Eli" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Captain Eli" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Captain Eli," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
