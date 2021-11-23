MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Washed as White as Snow: The Life of Jesus Christ": an inspiring series of reflections and vibrant imagery. "Washed as White as Snow: The Life of Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author Melissa N. Robertson, a daughter of God, a wife, a mother, and a macro photographer who resides in Colorado.
Robertson shares, "In this exciting sequel to the book The Good News of Jesus Christ, we are given the opportunity to learn about the life of Jesus Christ through the pictures God draws within real-life snowflakes. Author and macro photographer Melissa N. Robertson brings creative insight into the life that Jesus Christ lived and how it pertains to living out the Christian life. In this inspiring, moving, and unforgettable book, the life of a Christian is focused on that of a fisherman out fishing for new people to come and join in the grace, love, and forgiveness given by God through His Son, Jesus Christ. The book invites all people to read, remember, and learn from the life and examples of Jesus Christ so all may live a life full of understanding, joy, and peace within Christianity.
"Enjoy the journey written in the book most read throughout history, the Holy Bible, and see it come to life in a way people have never imagined. Come and learn what it means to be a Christian and a fisher of people through the life of Jesus Christ.
"For it pleased the Father that in Him all the fullness should dwell, and by Him to reconcile all things to Himself, by Him, whether things on earth or things in heaven, having made peace through the blood of His cross.
"And you, who once were alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now He has reconciled in the body of His flesh through death, to present you holy, and blameless, and above reproach in His sight— if indeed you continue in the faith, grounded and steadfast, and are not moved away from the hope of the gospel which you heard, which was preached to every creature under heaven. (Colossians 1:19–23 NKJV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa N. Robertson's new book pairs inspiring commentary with relevant scripture.
Robertson's infectious and joyful faith is apparent within this second installment to the author's reflections on the life of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase "Washed as White as Snow: The Life of Jesus Christ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
