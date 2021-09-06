MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Applause of Heaven": an in-depth examination of Christian living. "The Applause of Heaven" is the creation of published author Melody Joy Silva, a loving wife and mother who graduated high school at sixteen and went on to graduate from Southeastern University. She became a licensed minister through the Assemblies of God, District School of Ministry.

Silva shares, "The world races after a false sense of satisfaction, constantly looking for the applause of mankind. As believers, we must realign our focus to see what really matters. Instead of being concerned with what people will think, we ought to be more concerned with what God will think. Our lives should evoke the applause of heaven."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melody Joy Silva's new book encourages readers to take time for self-reflection and find purpose in Christ.

The author writes with the intent of encouraging others in their spiritual growth and discovering the truth of who God created them to be.

