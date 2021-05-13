MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When God Doesn't": a sweet tale of devotion. "When God Doesn't" is the creation of published author, Melody Scott, a devoted wife and recent retiree.
Melody writes, "When God Doesn't is meant to help kids of all ages to understand that even though life doesn't go the way we want it to, God is always there for us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melody Scott's new book offers parents an opportunity to discuss the importance of faith and hope when things do not go as planned.
With a compassionate tone and carefully crafted illustrations, this title is certain to open conversations between parents and their little ones.
