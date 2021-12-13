MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ "Tangled: A Web in the Closet!": an encouraging approach to healthy relationship building. "Tangled: A Web in the Closet!" is the creation of published author Melvina Wilson, a native of North Carolina who now resides in Maryland. She earned a doctoral degree in theology and pastoral counseling and is a licensed counselor for IABC.
Wilson shares, "Because of the difficult places in which we find ourselves, we sometimes become ashamed, embarrassed or too frightened to talk about the problem. We tend to withdraw or put on the Sunday face and act as if we are fine. I call this 'the closet experience.' Out of this experience this book is written to help anyone to realize that it is not good to keep those things pondering in your heart, but to seek help. Life has become so difficult. We all face problems, but seldom are we taught to solve them—to speak of relationships that take us to another level. It is difficult enough to have to suffer through rough times, but to have to live in what I call 'a closet experience' in isolation can be traumatic even to the strongest person.
"However, though no one wants to admit that they have a problem, I will quote the words of my pastor years ago: 'The only way you don't have a problem in a relationship, you must be blind, deaf, or speechless.' I concur! Prayerfully, after reading this book, you will see how you can survive through relationship experiences and help you to know that you are not alone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melvina Wilson's new book presents readers with an opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth.
Wilson hopes to help others through this encouraging discussion to overcome the past and embrace the positives of the future.
Consumers can purchase "Tangled: A Web in the Closet!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tangled: A Web in the Closet!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing