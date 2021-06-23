MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sparrow Who Wanted to Fly Like a Hawk-El Gorrión Que Queria Volar Como un Halcón": an entertaining children's tale. "The Sparrow Who Wanted to Fly Like a Hawk-El Gorrión Que Queria Volar Como un Halcón" is the creation of published author Mema Renee Maureen Sheffield, a loving mother of four and grandmother of twelve who holds a master's degree in English as a second language. The illustrator, Mike Peters, is a software developer who moonlights as an artist and illustrator.

Sheffield shares, "This exciting children's story written by Mema Sheffield (Renee) relates an amazing adventure that a little Sparrow takes by trying to experience his determined goal of soaring through the sky and flying like a hawk."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mema Renee Maureen Sheffield's new book is a charming adventure of a little sparrow who wishes for more.

With an amusing narrative and eye-catching illustrations, this tale is certain to entertain and delight young readers as they follow Sparrow on an adventure with an important lesson.

View a synopsis of "The Sparrow Who Wanted to Fly Like a Hawk-El Gorrión Que Queria Volar Como un Halcón" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Sparrow Who Wanted to Fly Like a Hawk-El Gorrión Que Queria Volar Como un Halcón" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Sparrow Who Wanted to Fly Like a Hawk-El Gorrión Que Queria Volar Como un Halcón," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

