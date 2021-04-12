PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental Game Coach Jared Tendler today announced the launch of his latest book, The Mental Game of Trading: A System for Solving Problems with Greed, Fear, Anger, Confidence and Discipline(2021).
The Mental Game of Trading helps traders to recognize and correct the hidden mental game problems negatively impacting their trading performance. This book is notably different from other trading psychology resources because of the level of detail it provides, in combination with the step-by-step system to address and solve specific problems.
"So many professionals – including traders, poker players, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other high stakes positions – are caught in an endless cycle of constantly managing their problems," said Jared Tendler, Mental Game Coach and Author. "When you are caught in this loop, you don't even realize how damaging and costly those problems are to your performance and success. The Mental Game of Trading is designed to help you change your understanding of those problems, and implement a proven system to solve them once and for all."
All traders are impacted to some degree by mental and emotional challenges. Many find themselves losing money because of errors caused by greed, fear, anger, confidence, and discipline. The Mental Game of Trading mirrors a personal coaching experience by helping traders to understand the dynamics leading to costly errors, and provides a roadmap to correct the most common mistakes, by eliminating emotion from the decision-making process. It changes how traders think about the mental game and removes the blocks that they have been fighting against to reach the level they know they can achieve.
The Mental Game of Trading features real case studies with 17 traders. Here is what they say about the book:
- "A lot of mainstream trading psychology books talk about what you should be doing. Jared's book is groundbreaking because it gives you an actual model to implement. This is a huge differentiator. As you evolve as a trader, you'll learn more about yourself and your own individual challenges. Once you have the framework in place, it will always be there for you. This can be applied to any performance field." – Chris Duhanci
- "I wish I had the content of this book when I was first starting out. When I felt lost at sea, Jared gave me the tools to find my way back. His framework contains some of the most potent material I've ever encountered, and it has completely changed my approach to trading. For me, this has been life-changing." – Vlad Brykin, CEO, Cypher
- "Without a doubt, this book will improve your trading results. Jared has helped me to work through my tilt, rather than avoiding it. Asking 'why' has enabled me to learn from my patterns. I now have a routine that I use to prepare for a trading session, and my outcomes have improved enormously. It takes practice, but it's worth it. Don't be afraid to invest in yourself." – Gurdeep Gosal
- "Understanding yourself is even more important than understanding your charts. I used to carry around a lot of emotional baggage with me, without even knowing it. After using Jared's system, I'm no longer a slave to the market – now, I'm able to make the market work for me." – Max Sydney
- "All the information you need to become a better trader is in this book, if you are willing to do the inner work. The hardest part is developing an honest view of your own behavior. But rest assured that the 'problem' is not with the market, or with your strategy and technique – it's with your emotions and your expectations. Jared offers practical advice combined with a kick-in-the-ass philosophy to help you isolate the decision-making moments that get in your way." – David Lombard
The Mental Game of Trading gives traders a roadmap to correct the most common and costly mistakes, taking them step-by-step through the process, and detailing how to avoid the usual setbacks. To preview content and purchase The Mental Game of Trading, please visit Amazon.com.
About the Author
Jared Tendler, MS, LMHC, is a leading expert in how your mental game impacts performance. His roster of clients spans 45 countries and includes esports athletes, financial traders, some of the top poker players in the world, a top ranked pool player, and several PGA Tour players.
The author of two highly acclaimed books, The Mental Game of Poker, and The Mental Game of Poker 2, Jared is currently writing a book on The Mental Game of Trading and is the host of the popular podcast, The Mental Game. In addition to his writing and 1:1 coaching, Jared also previously served as the Head of Sport Psychology for the esport organization Team Liquid. He was a key driver of their success as they won multiple championships, including The International 2017 (DOTA2), the Intel Grand Slam (Counter-Strike) and four League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) titles.
Jared's straightforward and practical approach to coaching has helped numerous clients solve their mental game problems and perform at their highest levels. After earning a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology (MS) and becoming a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC), Jared began his coaching career in 2005.
