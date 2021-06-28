PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental Game Coach and Author Jared Tendler today launched a free eBook for traders, Leverage Your Intuition: Learn When to Trust It, When Not to, and How to Generate More of It. The new eBook is available for download now at https://jaredtendler.com/intuition-ebook/.
The Leverage Your Intuition eBook serves as a companion piece to Jared Tendler's recently published book The Mental Game of Trading: A System for Solving Problems with Greed, Fear, Anger, Confidence and Discipline(2021), ranked as the #1 new release for Futures Trading on Amazon.com. The Mental Game of Trading helps traders to recognize and correct the hidden mental game problems negatively impacting their trading performance.
"One of the challenges I faced while writing The Mental Game of Trading was to accept that I couldn't fit everything into one book," said Jared Tendler, Mental Game Coach and Author. "While I couldn't be happier with how the book turned out, intuition was a topic I ultimately cut, and it pained me because it is a critical topic for traders. I have some unique theories and advice about intuition that I couldn't just leave on the cutting room floor. So, as a follow up, I am now offering this bonus eBook dedicated specifically to the topic of intuition."
Leverage Your Intuition will provide an excellent introduction to Jared Tendler's work for people who haven't yet read The Mental Game of Trading, but will also add value for those who have read his previous books, by further explaining concepts that build on the content. The goal of the eBook is to make intuition more recognizable, so traders can cultivate it and use it effectively. Readers will learn when intuition is more likely to be accurate — and inaccurate — making it easier to know when and when not to trust it.
Tendler further explains, "The key to being able to trust your intuition is to get clarity on where it comes from. For many traders, intuition feels like a stranger — it shows up out of the blue and they're not sure what to make of it, so it's easy to disregard. But as it turns out, it isn't always so random. In this free eBook, I provide strategies for recognizing and producing intuition more deliberately. This material has helped many of my clients over the years and across a variety of industries, and I hope that it will help readers to improve their execution."
The Mental Game of Trading is notably different from other trading psychology resources because of the level of detail it provides, in combination with the step-by-step system to address and solve specific problems. The book mirrors a personal coaching experience with Jared Tendler by helping traders to understand the dynamics leading to costly errors, and provides a roadmap to correct the most common mistakes.
About Jared Tendler
Jared Tendler, MS, LMHC, is a leading expert in how your mental game impacts performance. His roster of clients spans 45 countries and includes esports athletes, financial traders, some of the top poker players in the world, a top ranked pool player, and several PGA Tour players.
Jared is the author of three highly acclaimed books, The Mental Game of Poker 1 and 2, and The Mental Game of Trading, and is the host of the popular podcast, The Mental Game. In addition to his writing and 1:1 coaching, Jared also previously served as the Head of Sport Psychology for the esport organization Team Liquid. He was a key driver of their success as they won multiple championships, including The International 2017 (DOTA2), the Intel Grand Slam (Counter-Strike) and four League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) titles.
Jared's straightforward and practical approach to coaching has helped numerous clients solve their mental game problems and perform at their highest levels. After earning a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology (MS) and becoming a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC), Jared began his coaching career in 2005.
