PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental Game Coach and Author Jared Tendler today released the results of one of the largest research surveys ever conducted about how mental factors impact trading performance. In cooperation with The Convergent Trading Community, Trader's Army, Anthony Crudele, SteadyOptions, and the Microefutures Trading Community, this proprietary research was conducted by Jared Tendler from November 9-23, 2021, capturing responses from more than 1,200 traders from around the world on a series of questions regarding trading psychology.
"The results of this survey indicate the vast majority of traders recognize that their performance is significantly impacted by mental and emotional factors, yet only 34% have a concrete system in place for managing their emotions," said Jared Tendler, Mental Game Coach and Author. "This points to a massive disconnect between the beliefs and the mental skill of most traders--they either fail to recognize this inconsistency, or they don't know how to address it."
Results from the survey were highly consistent regardless of age, gender and geography, with key take-aways including:
- 97.15% of the traders surveyed believe that psychology plays an important role in trading, and 95.97% believe that emotions can negatively affect their trading decisions.
- 91.39% agree with the following statement: "I recognize when issues with emotions such as fear, greed, anger, overconfidence or lacking confidence impact trading performance."
- In terms of emotions that traders struggle with most frequently, fear ranked highest with 42.9% of the respondents, followed by lacking confidence (21.81%).
- 30.59% of the traders who participated ranked "Improving patience and discipline" as the action that would most help their trading performance, followed by "Finding a way to manage and resolve my emotions" (27.33%) and "Developing a better system, strategy or algorithm" (22.91%). Other choices included "Educating myself through webinars, video courses and offline events" (8.87%), "Participating in a trading room or group" (4.97%), "Networking with other traders" (3.18%), and "Reading trading books and blogs" (2.01%).
- When it comes to managing emotions, only 34.25% of the traders surveyed reported having a concrete strategy in place.
"Retail traders tend to struggle more in situations of extremely high or low market volatility, like we've seen in several indices recently," said Morad Askar of Convergent Trading. "This kind of activity can cause traders to second guess themselves as changes in market behavior can be abrupt. Changing market dynamics can lead to an erosion of emotional capital, increased trading errors, and frustration. This is when accountability and peer group-support really matter."
Jared Tendler is the author of the recently published book The Mental Game of Trading: A System for Solving Problems with Greed, Fear, Anger, Confidence and Discipline (2021). The Mental Game of Trading helps traders to recognize and correct the hidden mental game problems negatively impacting their trading performance.
To learn more about Jared Tendler's practical, step-by-step system for understanding and solving mental game problems, please visit https://jaredtendler.com/the-mental-game-system/.
About Jared Tendler
Jared Tendler, MS, LMHC, is a leading expert in how mental game impacts performance. His roster of clients spans 45 countries and includes esports athletes, financial traders, some of the top poker players in the world, a top ranked pool player, and several PGA Tour players.
Jared's straightforward and practical approach to coaching has helped numerous clients solve their mental game problems and perform at their highest levels. He is the author of the highly acclaimed books, The Mental Game of Poker 1 and 2, and The Mental Game of Trading. In addition to his writing and 1:1 coaching, Jared previously served as the Head of Sport Psychology for the esport organization Team Liquid. He was a key driver of their success as they won multiple championships, including The International 2017 (DOTA2), the Intel Grand Slam (Counter-Strike) and four League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) titles.
# # #
Media Contact
Rebecca West, Helium Communications, +1 415-260-6094, rebecca@heliumcommunications.net
Jared Tendler, Master Your Mental Game with Jared Tendler, 415-260-6094, jared@jaredtendler.com
SOURCE Jared Tendler