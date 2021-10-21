MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Town of Westwood opted to conduct their October 18th Special Town Meeting at a football stadium in an effort to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and to accommodate a crowd of over 1,000 residents. Because of the expected high attendance, they ordered 1,800 Meridia electronic voting keypads and professional on-site service staff to ensure secure, fast, and more efficient voting procedure that would work in a large outdoor venue.

Meridia already implemented the TownVOTE software and dedicated voting clickers with over 30 Massachusetts towns and has a reputation of easy to use, reliable town meeting voting technology. Meridia "clickers" were an ideal fit for the meeting as they allowed for instant vote collecting and tabulation over a wide area. Westwood had experimented with several other electronic voting options before, but they ultimately chose Meridia's TownVOTE for this important Special Town Meeting.

The software enabled Westwood residents to vote anonymously and see the vote count in real-time. Since the meeting was taking place at a football stadium, and with over 1,000 in attendance, using a voice or hand vote wasn't feasible.

With TownVOTE, each vote was counted in seconds and at the Moderator's cue, a final tally of 1,026 was revealed quickly and accurately. The Motion passed with 2/3 Majority of 873 Yea and 153 Nay.

Now the residents have to approve the Motion again in their Special Town Election on October 26th and if they do, the new, modern school should be open for pupils and teachers in a few years.

Media Contact

Peter Babel, Meridia Interactive Solutions, +1 (610) 260-6800, pbabel@meridiaars.com

SOURCE Meridia Interactive Solutions

