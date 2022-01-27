MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ahsem Spa & Fitness Sauna Training: Turn Up the Heat on Your Athletic Performance!": an encouraging and concise overview of various approaches to sauna use. "Ahsem Spa & Fitness Sauna Training: Turn Up the Heat on Your Athletic Performance!" is the creation of published author Mesha R. Blackwell, a loving mother and lifetime athlete who has trained with Michael Jordan and was the only walk-on at Division 1 Big 10 Women's Basketball at Michigan State University in 1992. Blackwell has been the lead basketball coach for Oak Brook Park District Little Dribblers for the past fifteen years.
Blackwell shares, "From the author of Ahsem Spa & Fitness Personal Training comes Sauna Training!
"SAUNA—Soothing All Unwanted Negativity Away
"Yes! Taking the time to indulge inside a sauna will provide an unlimited world of benefits to your body, mind, and spirit. From head to toe, the sauna increases your cardiovascular health, provides radiant skin, and stimulates incredible well-being.
"Start today!
"Take advantage of all that Sauna Training has for you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mesha R. Blackwell's new book is an engaging discussion of health and wellness.
Blackwell shares from personal experience and study in hopes of empowering other athletes and those who seek a higher level of wellness.
