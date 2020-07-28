PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Wealth, a Pittsburgh-based independent registered investment advisor, has earned the Best Concierge Wealth Management Service Provider -- North Atlantic USA award by Acquisition International. The award is one of Acquisition International's 2020 Worldwide Finance Awards, which aims to highlight companies and individuals that have proven to be dedicated and experienced in the finance industry.
"We consider it a great honor to be recognized as the Best Concierge Wealth Management Service Provider in the North Atlantic area by Acquisition International," says Chris McMahon ChFC®, AWMA®, president and founder of MFA Wealth. "For more than 30 years, it has been our mission to provide superior customer service and help guide our clients for the road ahead with a client-centered approach. Without the hard work of our dedicated team members and the support of our amazing clients, this award would not be possible."
About Acquisition International
Acquisition International's Worldwide Finance Awards is in its seventh year and receives nominations from several areas in finance including investment banks, brokerage firms, insurance companies, commercial and internet banks, credit unions and mortgage companies. This year specifically, the Worldwide Finance Awards committee acknowledged the achievements of those in the industry that have overcome the difficulties posed by and continue to thrive in the ongoing global economic landscape. To ensure only the most suitable and commendable winners are selected, Acquisition International conducts extensive research and selects award winners based on successful business dealings conducted over the last 12 months. Below is a step-by-step overview of Acquisition International's methodology process.
Step 1: Gathering Nominees
Nominees are gained via our online nomination form from magazine subscribers, online visitors, social media following, clients and our wider circulation. Those putting forward nominees are welcome to nominate their own firm or colleagues within their firm as well as third party businesses. Acquisition International is part of the publishing house AI Global Media, the publishers also put forward nominees for consideration.
Step 2: Evaluating the Nominees
All those who formally accept their nomination are asked if they would like to submit material for further consideration as supporting evidence. Acquisition International considers materials supplied by nominees, information on those nominated businesses available online and any information supplied with the original nomination.
Step 3: Researching and Judging
Acquisition International's research team assess all information presented when it comes to determining winners. The team assesses material and information gathered independently from a number of publicly available sources, as well as material supplied by the nominees and by those who put them forward originally. Final judgment is based on various criteria including client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, client feedback and business performance.
For more information about Acquisition International, visit https://www.acq-intl.com/awards/worldwide-finance-awards/#about.
About MFA Wealth
MFA Wealth is a Pennsylvania-based independent registered investment advisor that works to help area residents with investment management, estate planning, retirement planning and education planning, business services and more. President and founder Chris McMahon, ChFC®, AWMA®, has been providing asset management and protection strategies since 1986, and, together with his team of associates, works to provide clients with quality wealth management and planning solutions, delivered with concierge-level service. MFA Wealth's exclusive 6-step MAPping Your Road AheadTM wealth management and financial planning process allows its advisors to build and manage custom portfolios for their clients. For more information about MFA Wealth, visit www.MFA-Wealth.com or call (412) 343-8700.
