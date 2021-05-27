MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Believe": an expressive and edifying work about the tribulations in the life of the story's main character, Kayla. "Believe" is the creation of published author Mia Jas, a poet, writer, and entrepreneur. She obtained her bachelor's degree at Point Park University and then proceeded to University of Pittsburgh for her masters. She was active in the Social Service field with adolescents for two decades.
Jas shares, "Believe is a story of inspiration and faith. This positive and uplifting novel depicts the journey of a young woman from adolescence to adulthood as she struggles to find herself and her purpose in life. Throughout her evolution, Kayla meets a young man, finds romance, and learns to trust and love!
"Kayla is overcome with grief from losing her mother at a very young age and she is forced to live in a residential facility for young women because her grandmother is not healthy enough to have custody of her.
"Although Kayla feels alone and afraid at times, she finds the courage and strength to face obstacles in her life with the help and support of her best friend. Kayla extremely misses her mother and feels responsible for taking care of her elderly grandmother, whom she loves so much.
"Kayla realizes that she has someone she can trust at the residential facility when she develops a close bond with the house manager. A teacher at Kayla's school will mentor her as she discovers a talent that will change her life forever. She learns to believe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mia Jas's new book is an appealing prose published to deliver a positive message to youth that no matter what your life circumstances, you can overcome adversity if you have faith and you believe.
View a synopsis of "Believe" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Believe" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Believe," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing