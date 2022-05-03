"The Gingerbread Twins" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Micaela & Lauryn Blair is a delightful juvenile fiction that follows two adventurous sisters as a journey of unexpected dangers unfolds.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gingerbread Twins": a fun-filled and entertaining tale of adventure. "The Gingerbread Twins" is the creation of published authors Micaela & Lauryn Blair, twin sisters who live with loving parents and a younger brother.
Micaela & Lauryn Blair share, "The Gingerbread Twins is the classic retelling of the gingerbread story, but this time with twins!
"At home, twins Tina and Tana are overcome with boredom, so they decide to embark on a quest to the local park for fun. On their journey, they will overcome many dangerous obstacles, including a swamp with scary alligators! On their quest to find the park, they might even run into an old foe. Follow their journey on their quest to the park in The Gingerbread Twins."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Micaela & Lauryn Blair's new book was originally crafted by the twins when they were only ten years old.
Micaela and Lauryn offer an opportunity to delight the imagination as readers meet Tina and Tana on their journey to the playground.
Consumers can purchase "The Gingerbread Twins" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Gingerbread Twins," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
