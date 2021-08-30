MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Age of the Garden": a thorough exploration of important biblical messages. "The Age of the Garden" is the creation of published author Michael A. Catellier, a loving husband and father of two adult sons who formerly served as a prison minister. He ministered in maximum, medium, and minimum-security state prisons in the Capital District of New York, the Catskills, and the Adirondacks.
Catellier shares, "For the most part, the first five books of the Bible are glossed over. The basic information is noted and we move on. However, when I was teaching in the State prisons, I decided to use these books at times to explain the beginning of things. In this present time, it appears that answers are popping up that want to explain these books. These books are the motive for the Bible. They satisfy God's plan for Why. That is the intention here. The Why of it all. From the smallest to the Greatest, there is always a Motive."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael A. Catellier's new book is an engaging and thoughtful discussion of key information discovered within the Pentateuch.
Catellier presents a thorough exploration of Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy in this carefully detailed presentation, and hopes to encourage and inspire others as they work to strengthen a sense of faith and harmony in God.
