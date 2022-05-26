"God's Standing Orders: What to Do When You're Not Sure What to Do" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael A. Paradox is a thoughtful discussion of scripture that is certain to nurture a deeper sense of faith in old and new believers.
Paradox shares, "Coming to Christ at age fifteen saved not only my soul but my life. I came to Christ trying to find peace and happiness after a tumultuous childhood. I've spent more than thirty years learning how to answer some of life's more difficult questions.
"Now, I feel called by God to share a good portion of it with God's people.
"One of the many questions answered is, 'What is walking in the spirit in everyday behavioral terms?'
"Other questions answered in this book include:
"'What is the meaning of true forgiveness?' (chapter 5). 'What are the elements of trustworthiness in relationships?' 'What are the main causes of human suffering?' (chapter 2, 5 and 7). 'How can we avoid suffering or mitigate it?' (chapter 5). And most important to the children of God, 'What is God really asking of us, beyond any shadow of doubt?' (chapter 2, 5, and 6). These are just a few examples of the questions answered.
"By sharing some of what I've gleamed from my life long focus on understanding the Bible in behavioral terms, I try to dispel much of the confusion surrounding God's word and life in general. In this Bible study book, much of the work is done for you, though not all. I take you step by step, scripture by scripture, attempting to turn the complex into simplicity, without being simplistic.
"Those with a deep desire to know God's will, are likely to be blown away at how simple it really is. Although, simple does not always mean easy. You have to 'hang in there' through the rough spots, but with new clarity of focus comes peace and with peace comes strength. I believe it is a lot like digging for gold that's just beneath the surface. It takes a little work but the rewards will be well worth it.
"May God continue to bless you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael A. Paradox's new book is an articulate and engaging opportunity to deepen one's understanding of God's word.
With carefully structured sections designed for either brief or extended study, readers will find a welcome alternative to traditional Bible study programs.
