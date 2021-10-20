MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Michael's Book of Poems": a poignant arrangement of spiritually driven poetry. "Michael's Book of Poems" is the creation of published author Michael A. Videau, a loving father and grandfather and an Air Force veteran.
Videau shares, "The title is a reflection of my life in part. More importantly, it illustrates how the love of God, for me, has guided me along life's journey. The beauty of his love and the love that I found on this journey is the reason I want to share it in my book. I hope that my book is a blessing to someone who loves to read about a love story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael A. Videau's new book offers readers a private look into the author's life experiences.
Videau writes in honor of the love experienced along the way and God's relentless devotion to creation.
