MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evangelism from the Inside Out: Preparing for and Doing the Work": a potent testament to the power of faith and those that spread God's word. "Evangelism from the Inside Out: Preparing for and Doing the Work" is the creation of published author Michael Armstrong, a loving husband and evangelist who graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a bachelor's and master's in electrical engineering and computer engineering.
Armstrong shares, "Why is evangelism so important? Christ Himself states in Matthew 28:
"Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age. (Matt. 28:19–20 NKJV)
"Amen. And in Matthew 9:
"Then He said to His disciples, 'The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest.' We must prepare workers so the Lord can send them out. (Matt. 9:37–38 NKJV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Armstrong's new book is a compelling opportunity to become more familiar with the work associated with evangelism.
Armstrong shares a concise discussion of what evangelism is and how one can become involved within the pages of this helpful resource.
