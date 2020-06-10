PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, has been named the 2020 Employer of the Year by WTS International. The Employer of the Year is awarded to organizations for their commitment to strengthening the transportation industry through recruiting, retaining and advancing women within the industry, providing career development and opportunities for professional growth within their organization and supporting WTS at local and national levels.
WTS recognized Michael Baker for encouraging and participating in the advancement of women in transportation through student internship and shadowing opportunities, project management and leadership training programs and career development including financial assistance for license registrations, professional certifications, conference participation and tuition reimbursement. The firm was acknowledged for understanding the importance of having a diverse and innovative workforce at all employment levels comprised of diverse backgrounds, passions, experiences and capabilities and has partnered with organizations such as WTS to attract outstanding talent through meaningful performance-based rewards and exceptional development and growth opportunities. Additionally, women serve in all levels of leadership at Michael Baker, including the firm's Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team and Regional Management.
"Michael Baker International is honored to receive this prestigious recognition from WTS and is extremely proud of all our employees who made this award possible," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker. "We remain committed to supporting WTS' mission of advancing both the transportation industry and the professional women who are an integral part of it."
"Michael Baker was nominated by the Northeast Chapter of Ohio for being a strong partner of WTS in many local chapters across North America and as an Advocate Corporate Partner at the International level," said Sara Stickler, WTS International Executive Director. "The firm supports many of its employees to take leadership roles within WTS. Congratulations for the recognition of a firm that wholeheartedly supports the vision and mission of WTS."
With more than 100 active WTS members across the organization, Michael Baker is a strong supporter of WTS at the national and local levels and encourages its employees to host and attend WTS events that add value to the transportation industry. Throughout the country, Michael Baker has also been recognized as the Employer of the Year by WTS Chapters including Greater New York (2006), Atlanta (2007), Colorado (2010), Central PA (2012), Wisconsin (2016) and Northeast Ohio (2020). Michael Baker was previously recognized as the WTS International Employer of the Year in 2012.
Kimberly Guice, P.E., Project Manager – Bridge, in Michael Baker's Cleveland Office was also named the 2020 WTS Member of the Year for her involvement in the organization's Northeast Ohio Chapter and her dedication to fostering the future of the industry through her participation in the Transportation YOU program, an interactive mentoring program that offers young girls an introduction to a wide variety of transportation careers. Ms. Guice has developed several mentoring opportunities over her eight years as Transportation YOU Committee Chair, including partnering with the Cleveland Engineering Society to assist with the Engineering Roadshow program, mentoring students through the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Bridge Building Initiative and helping mentees find funding to support their attendance at the Transportation YOU DC Youth Summit for two consecutive years.
"Kim's commitment to the mission of WTS and the Transportation YOU program is evident by the many mentoring opportunities she has developed over the years," said Malcolm Dougherty, National Practice Executive, Transportation. "I cannot think of a more deserving person for this distinction."
"WTS has been instrumental in growing my career and providing me with multiple opportunities for leadership training, mentorship and growth," said Ms. Guice. "I am truly honored by this recognition and look forward continuing the great work of WTS for generations to come."
Kirsten Bowen, P.E., Regional Transportation Lead, Great Lakes, was previously named the 2016 WTS Member of the Year.
About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.
Contact: Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609