MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Battleground: The Raging War Within": a potent exploration of how faith-based ministry can help those who have overcome trauma. "Spiritual Battleground: The Raging War Within" is the creation of published author Michael Belton, a veteran of the Army who served as a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, served overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was forced to retire after twenty-seven years of service as a 100 percent disabled veteran. The author also holds degrees in Divinity, Religion, Aeronautical Science, and public administration.
Belton shares, "Veterans and first responders know the impacts of their service, especially if they have experienced crisis and trauma. It is an inevitable reality for anyone who comes into harm's way. In these pressing times, God is calling on men and women who have served at an extraordinary high rate to be 'ambassadors of Christ' to minister to others who are suffering. Most possess the service experience and the heart to serve but struggle with exactly what God wants them to do. They pray and are eagerly searching for answers. Some end up leading small church groups and Bible studies but soon realize so much more needs to be done. Chances are, God is looking for you to be part of the solution.
"To minister effectively to our nation's heroes, you must embark on a special mission. You will need to conduct the critical analysis of your journey and why you had to weather storms. This process includes learning about the H3 cycle, the types of wounds, the complexities of trauma, and what it is like to slip into isolation and darkness. This quest will help you identify your God-given purpose and shape a strategic plan to execute God's will. But to do that, you will need to take a deeper look within.
"Spiritual Battleground is designed to help you understand who you are within your body, soul, and spirit. Although, veterans may have won the battles of their deployments, they are facing another war in its aftermath. Cops may be able to fight crime on the streets and contend with social issues, but they grapple with internal struggles. It is time to dissect the soul to understand the spiritual warfare of the timeless battle between good and evil. Understanding which force is dominating will make you combat effective in your God-given purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Belton's new book is an intelligent look into the ways in which servicemen and first responders are affected by the work they do.
Belton balances a private look into the life of a soldier with the healing power of ministry. With this book, he hopes to encourage those who have served, or are currently serving, to find and embrace a deeper faith in Jesus.
