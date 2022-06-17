"Charlie for President" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Dename is a delightful juvenile fiction that explores the basics of running for office and entering the political field.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Charlie for President": a sweet story of community activism. "Charlie for President" is the creation of published author Michael Dename, a native of Brooklyn and dedicated pet owner.
Dename shares, "The title of this book indicates my interest in American politics."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Dename's new book will delight and entertain while imparting key foundational knowledge of running for elected office.
Dename shares a fun and engaging narrative for young readers who may one day seek to serve their communities within an elected position.
Consumers can purchase "Charlie for President" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Charlie for President," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing