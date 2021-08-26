MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Walking in Christ: Volume 1": an enjoyable opportunity for spiritual growth. "Love Walking in Christ: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Michael E. Zito I, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who has lived in California since 1960.
Zito shares, "The Bible teaches us to love God with all our hearts, minds, and strength, and our neighbors as ourselves. The Bible tells us that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. God loved us before we loved Him. The Bible tells us to walk in the love of Christ!
"It is my hope that as you read and study this book with the Holy Bible right there with you, you, too, will learn to walk in love!"
Michael E. Zito I's new book is an enjoyable exploration of love and all of its facets.
The author's positivity and encouragement radiates from the pages of this inspiring study on what the Bible has to say and to teach about the importance of love.
