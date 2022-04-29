"Gil the Blue Fish" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Edgar Chace is a charming children's narrative about a flashy blue fish who finds that there is more to life than being better than others.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gil the Blue Fish": an informative story to help young readers learn about valuing others. "Gil the Blue Fish" is the creation of published author Michael Edgar Chace, a doting grandfather and dedicated educator who has served students from fifth grade through college for over twenty years.
Chace shares, "Gil, the Blue Fish is a fun, illustrated adventure story of how this little fish discovers something that makes him think he is better than his friends. However, through his ordeal, he learns the real truth of friendship and humility. This simple story invites any parent to begin various conversations with their children about what Gil learns."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Edgar Chace's new book offers a fun tale with an important lesson for young minds.
Chace offers a creative narrative with vibrant imagery for the betterment of young believers as they begin to learn about social and faith-based virtues.
