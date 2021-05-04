MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Voyage of the Neo Star": an astonishing literary piece that centers around events that transpire after a mysterious envelope falls into Steve's hands, confusing him about the truth of his father's passing. In his exploration for answers, Steve joins hands with a select few who are aware about the fate of the Neo Star. "Voyage of the Neo Star" is the creation of published author Michael G. Johnson, a military contractor, avid reader, doting grandfather, and devoted husband. He currently resides in Orem, Utah with his ever-supportive wife and charming dog.
Johnson shares, "Freshman college student Steve Brighton accepts the official account that his father, the chief engineer of the Neo Star spacecraft, has died in an explosion soon after launch . . . until a mysterious sealed envelope falls into his hands and puts his life and the lives of his family in extreme danger. Faced with evidence that the official story is a lie, Steve joins a select few who know the truth about the fate of the Neo Star, and a desperate rescue attempt ensues. This is a story of time machines, space travel, and otherworldly adventure and of strange dreams, broken hearts, and shocking revelations. It's also about courage and cowardice, and betrayal and redemption, where not-so-superheroes prevail against desperate odds by appealing to the most Powerful Force in the Universe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael G. Johnson's new book is a spectacular voyage about otherworldly adventures. Join Steve and others on their intense space travel as they proclaim victory against the hurdles they experience with the help of the sole and great King of the Universe.
View a synopsis of "Voyage of the Neo Star" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Voyage of the Neo Star" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Voyage of the Neo Star," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing