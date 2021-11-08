MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Patrones gramaticales: Advanced Spanish Grammar": is a carefully sequenced comprehensive educational opportunity. "Patrones gramaticales: Advanced Spanish Grammar" is the creation of published authors Michael Galek and Rebecca L. Galek, a father-daughter duo who have extensive knowledge experience and appreciation of the Spanish language.
"Do you need to improve your Spanish for class, work, or travel? Patrones gramaticales can help you review or advance your Spanish skills. It can also be used as an extensive and comprehensive Spanish grammar reference that focuses on understanding the patterns evident in the Spanish language. Progressing in difficulty, the fifteen chapters begin with a dialogue of experiences among Californian university students studying Spanish in the beautiful country of Ecuador. You follow their adventures while learning and reviewing Latin culture and the basic essentials and the advanced details of Spanish grammar. All of the verb conjugations, adverbs, with verb pronouns, nouns and adjectives, conjunctions, comparisons, superlatives, prepositions, and special cases are included. The explanations of predictable patterns in the Spanish language will help you to understand and use Spanish at a higher level. Additionally, with almost two hundred exercises and answers included, you have the flexibility to select what you need and work at your own pace. No matter how you decide to utilize this material, Patrones gramaticales will provide opportunities to improve your use and understanding of Spanish."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Galek and Rebecca L. Galek's new book will engage and motivate those who seek to improve their Spanish skills.
Michael has taught secondary and university Spanish for forty nine years. The Galek passion for Spanish is apparent within the pages of this effective challenge for any student of the Spanish language.
Consumers can purchase "Patrones gramaticales: Advanced Spanish Grammar" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
