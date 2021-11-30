MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Book for the Lonely": a potent testament to the comfort one can find in faith. "A Book for the Lonely" is the creation of published author Michael Gonzalez, a dedicated Christian and proud veteran.
Gonzalez shares, "A Book for the Lonely is more than just a book. It is a weapon against loneliness. It removes blindness of the mind and destroys loneliness-producing thoughts and beliefs. Many times, a person who feels alone does not know how to break free from it. The chapters in this book serve as a guide to the One Who is able to free anyone from loneliness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Gonzalez's new book is a powerful opportunity for spiritual and personal growth.
Gonzalez shares in hopes of helping others break out of the cycle of being overtaken by loneliness so that they may enjoy the peace found within a devoted faith.
Consumers can purchase "A Book for the Lonely" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
