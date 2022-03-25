MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unmask: The Unveiling of You": a potent reminder that all are children of God. "Unmask: The Unveiling of You" is the creation of published author Michael Huffman, a youth minister out of Kinston, North Carolina, where he is a covenant member of Present Truth Ministries.
Huffman shares, "Are you ready to remove the mask?
"Freedom in America allows us to protest and refuse the wearing of a mask. How much more should we fight and strive to refuse the masking of our true selves? It's time to discover something deeper within you. In a period when the entire world is wearing a mask, it is difficult to recognize anyone. We are experiencing how God has seen us, His children who live behind a mask, for generations. This mask has been cultivated by our society, peer pressuring us to be more like those around us. Captivated by the trends of success, we can lose sight of who we truly are, staring in the mirror at a distorted image of ourselves and wondering who we have become.
"My prayer is that we as people are uplifted and inspired to enter the process that will eliminate the need for the mask. Behind the mask is a chosen, peculiar, and royal child of God made in His image and likeness. As you read through the pages, you will begin to discover how to unmask, thus unveiling the real you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Huffman's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their faith.
Huffman's passion for sharing the word of God is apparent within the pages of this uplifting work.
