MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Happy to Be Content: A Cross-Cultural Journey of Faith Seeking Purpose, Passion, and Peace": a poignant read that explores several themes, including human suffering, faith, and finding life's purpose, through the author's life experiences and philosophical and religious beliefs. "Happy to Be Content: A Cross-Cultural Journey of Faith Seeking Purpose, Passion, and Peace" is the creation of published author Michael J. Rickert, a seminarian who is studying for his master's degree in theology.
Rickert shares, "The author's personal narrative addresses a truth which many people would rather ignore: the crisis of our time is a hunger for purpose and meaning. Self-help methods, worldly desires, and materialistic goals did little to satisfy his soul. Something important was missing. After years of spiritual wandering the frustration and futility of it all finally put Michael on a new course. Only after admitting he needed a drastic change in life would deeper insight be revealed. And so began a steadfast search for greater spiritual blessings. Through comparisons of various religious claims and exploration of many other subjects and disciplines, an open-minded zeal for understanding was balanced with hope and prayer.
"Answers to life's most serious and enduring questions can be elusive. And the process of transformation rarely affords shortcuts or conveniences. Yet Michael's life had seldom been easy. Raised in a hostile environment of alcoholism and domestic violence his teenage years were marked by rebellion, excess, and frequent fighting. As a young adult, he tried to find his way by singing in a rock band and training in martial arts. The next twenty years would be a path filled with twists and turns and tragedy as required for shaping the sincerity of his heart. But a battle of conflicting forces never ends—until one side surrenders.
"Happy to Be Content pulls no punches. It is sometimes blunt and always honest. The pages vividly portray one man's very real, human struggle in mistakenly thinking peace could be found in prosperity. Although the tribulations helped reveal the errors of his old ways; there were new questions. Should he return to the church of his youth? Or could something like Zen-meditation, psychology, New Age Spirituality, or Buddhism help show the way?
"What emerged was a well-reasoned and inspirational guidebook. This exposition of love, hope, and meaning is sprinkled with shades of humor while maintaining philosophical clarity and a firm foundation in theology. Flowing with rhythm and style, the pages travel along the road where human need and desire encounter divine truth and God's grace. All those sincerely seeking purpose, passion, and peace may likely behold an eternal treasure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Rickert's new book is a provocative and profound story that takes readers on a deep dive into one man's struggle to find purpose, passion, and peace.
