MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Our Image": an educational handbook that helps Christians and non-Christians understand every single word written in the Holy Bible. "In Our Image" is the creation of published author Michael Jackson, a writer, poet, and a devout student of biblical scripture whose passion is to bring an understanding of their meaning.
Jackson writes, "'In Our Image' is a multifaceted book written to be a helpful guide for those members of the Christian faith and to serve as an introductory for individuals outside the church community. In either case, its purpose is to bring clarity and understanding to the reader of the Judeo-Christian message by putting key biblical scriptures in their proper context, and, most importantly, to reveal and unleash the immeasurable and insurmountable power that has been given to all mankind. In addition to these things, 'In Our Image' thrives to help restore and reaffirm the reader's natural identity in hopes that they may find their place in this world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Jackson's new book guides readers to knowing the proper context of the biblical scriptures so they may be able to fully comprehend the insurmountable power that God has given to all mankind.
View a synopsis of "In Our Image" on YouTube.
