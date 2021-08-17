MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trivia and Riddles in American History": a fun and informative read. "Trivia and Riddles in American History" is the creation of published author Michael Koerner.
Koerner shares, "So you think you know your American history? Michael Koerner has devised over one hundred fiendishly clever riddles about American history, culture, and people—with a few literary types and fictional characters thrown in just for fun. These riddles are challenging—after all, they're riddles and not meant to be solved in an instant. You might get a few right off, but we promise that many of these will leave you scratching your head.
"You might have to go to the internet, encyclopedia, or your old high school history textbook for clues to the answer, or you can just look at the answer key in the back of this book, which not only identifies the person, place, or event but includes background information for each.
"Here's your chance to show just how smart you are. Challenge your students, your kids, your friends, or yourself with this delightful and very thought-provoking book!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Koerner's new book is an engaging resource for learning about the United States.
The author presents a series of thought-provoking mental exercises designed to help readers learn more about American history.
