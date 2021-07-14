MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Catholics": an essential handbook perfect for all-ages, most especially those individuals who desire to broaden their understanding of the Catholic Bible. This manual will come in handy when a certain topic in the Bible is hard to perceive by the student/reader due to its heavy usage of analogies and symbolisms. "Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Catholics" is the creation of published authors Michael Kotch, a licensed psychologist who has a Doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology and a Catholic education instructor since 2012; and Rose Hayward, a compassionate and amazing woman who aims to improve the spiritual relationship between God and His people.
Kotch and Hayward share, "Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Catholics is exactly what its title says it is. It is a teacher's manual that explains how to best use the main textbook to teach a comprehensive summary of the Catholic Bible to students, or a resource for anyone who wants explanations of the material in the textbook. This book summarizes, clarifies, and gives explanations to the textbook material. The main textbook was written in a manner in which the only material in it is shortened information from the Bible or actually quoted word-for-word information from the Bible. As such, it is a pure summary of the Bible with no explanations or interpretations from the author. This teacher's manual provides explanations of the biblical material in the textbook, intended to help the student/reader get a better understanding of what is being presented. Suggestions are additionally given in this teacher's manual to teachers concerning methods they may use to teach particular topics to their students."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Kotch and Rose Hayward's new book is a definitive and educational read intended to simplify, summarize, and provide a simple explanation of the Biblical events. This amazing volume is also well-acclaimed by the Catholic Church and was given the permission to be taught within the Church.
View a synopsis of "Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Catholics" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Catholics" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Catholics," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing