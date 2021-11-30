MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Adults and Students": a gripping and potent (brief description of the book). "Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Adults and Students" is the creation of published author, Michael Kotch, devoted husband, father, and licensed clinical psychologist.
Michael writes, "The parent book, Bible Summary for Adults and Students, is designed to give a comprehensive overview of the entire Bible to any adult or teen individual readers, along with being used as a textbook to teach the Bible to students grades seven through college level. This book, Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide: Bible Summary for Adults and Students, helps both teachers facilitate the teaching of Bible Summary for Adults and Students to their students, and it helps the reader of any age get the most out of the parent book. The Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide summarizes, simplifies, and gives explanations to the corresponding material in the parent book/textbook, Bible Summary for Adults and Students. This is particularly useful when using the parent book/textbook to teach the Bible to younger students. It also helpful to any reader by adding explanations not found in the parent book/textbook because that book only has information directly from the Bible with no information outside of the Bible included. Using this Teacher's Manual and Explanation Guide in conjunction with Bible Summary for Adults and Students will give all readers and students a commanding knowledge of the entire Bible upon their completion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kotch's new book provides a straightforward approach to Bible study training and education.
This compendium of lessons and guidelines offers educators a solid strategy for any Bible study enthusiast.
