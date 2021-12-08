MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Miss School": a vibrant and open discussion of the changes encountered by school-age children across the country. "I Miss School" is the creation of published author Michael Marinaccio, a loving husband and devoted father from New Jersey.
Marinaccio shares, "Meet GiaBella! An elementary school student who misses her school. Read along as Giabella adjusts to remote learning and expresses what she misses most about going to school.
"Do you miss the same things as GiaBella?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Marinaccio's new book opens up the subject of missing school for parents, guardians, and teachers and the children they love to discuss together.
Marinaccio draws inspiration from his loving daughter's experience with suddenly being unable to attend school and processing the unexpected loss of normalcy.
Consumers can purchase "I Miss School" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Miss School," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing