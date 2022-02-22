MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Larry Long Ears and the Honeycomb Crystal": an enjoyable fiction with important lessons for juvenile readers. "The Adventures of Larry Long Ears and the Honeycomb Crystal" is the creation of published author Michael Martinez.
Martinez shares, "Larry Long Ears is just your regular young rabbit, but his gigantic ears give him extra great hearing that leads him to great adventures. A year ago, Larry went on an amazing journey. It seemed like a dream at that time, but now with the discovery of these bushes that grow candy instead of fruit, it may have been real after all. So, the day he and his best friend Greg Grizzly discovered the candy growing bushes that, by the way, sprouted from candy that Larry got from a strange land of candy trees, but that's another story.
"One day, they discovered that an old crook named Ronnie Raccoon and his partner in crime, Chanclas the Crow, have come back to Friendship Forest to steal the magical Honey Comb Crystal. With his incredible hearing, Larry learned the crooks' schemes and he with his friends hatched a plan to save Friendship Forest. In this adventure, it's all about teamwork, trust, courage, and the wisdom to tell an adult, in this case, the wise old Mr. Owl. In this adventure, a surprise brings Larry Long Ears closer to his ultimate destiny."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Martinez's new book will delight and entertain as readers race to see how the forest can be saved from two unsavory characters out for revenge.
Martinez's engaging narrative paired with vibrant illustrations will bring enjoyment and adventure to the imagination of juvenile readers from any background.
