"Light Up the Darkness: (In God's Name)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Martin is an encouraging arrangement of poetic works that offers inspiring messages of faith.
Martin shares, "Light up the Darkness in God's name! Break generational curses so that they won't remain.
"Become the difference that you want to see in someone else, In order to make a change in this world we must first start with ourselves.
"'Light up the Darkness' is a unique anthology of 31 spiritual poems that offer wisdom, strength and daily inspiration. Passionately and humbly written, these poems were composed to inspire myself and also offer daily encouragement, spiritual revelation, and clarity to you.
"Life is a blessing but life can be difficult sometimes. Keeping your faith and humbling ones heart are valuable tools that everyone should have.
"IN THIS BOOK OF POEMS YOU'LL DISCOVER
- Rhyming verses to brighten your spirit
- To be grateful when feeling depressed
- That you are not alone carrying your burdens
- To have Faith over Fear
- That there is a divine purpose in your destiny
- To honor your elders
- To forgive and let go
- Daily prayers
- How to fight addiction
- Self-empowerment, and so much more.
"With so much going on in today's world there is no better time than now to humble your heart and praise God for everyday blessings in life.
"Whether you are depressed, overwhelmed, struggling with demons, or even if you just need a positive spiritual lift. Each heartfelt verse was composed to give you strength for life's various challenges while at the same time offer you spiritual healing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Martin's new book explores a variety of relevant topics in a unique and insightful manner.
Martin seeks to aid those in need of guidance and spiritual rejuvenation through thought-provoking poetry.
Consumers can purchase "Light Up the Darkness: (In God's Name)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Light Up the Darkness: (In God's Name)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
