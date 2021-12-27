MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Growing Up Country: Memories of a Country Boy": a heartfelt recollection of a life lived in faith and enjoyment of God's creation. "Growing Up Country: Memories of a Country Boy" is the creation of published author Michael McCormick.
McCormick shares, "Living the country life has been enlightening and, at times, very exciting. Poor, yes, but we survived and were stronger for the experience. The best of times were those I spent in the outdoors roaming the woods and wading the streams. Nothing can compare to the glory of God's creation. Every person needs to feel the soul-filling experience and beauty of God's handiwork. Try it; you'll like it!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael McCormick's new book inspires and entertains with a series of nostalgic reminiscences.
McCormick offers readers, especially his beloved granddaughter, a hopeful and honest retelling of a life lived through the peaks and valleys.
