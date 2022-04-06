"Happy Family Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael U. N. Ozuomba is a thoughtful exploration of key concepts and principles that help nurture a positive home life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Happy Family Life": a hopeful exploration of a successful marriage. "Happy Family Life" is the creation of published author Michael U. N. Ozuomba, a physician who specializes in bariatric medicine. Prior to becoming a medical doctor, Ozuomba was a family life educator and a secondary school science teacher.
Ozuomba shares, "Happy Family Life wants you, the reader, to define your marriage as a God-given responsibility, understand the imperative of selflessness in marriage, and commit yourself to loving and caring for your spouse to the best of your abilities. Realizing that marital affection is the crux of marital love, always prepare and present the best of yourself - in both words and deeds - to your spouse with your utmost affection. Equip yourself, therefore, with the fruit of the Spirit characterized by charity, joy, peace, patience, affection, respect, honesty, understanding, forgiveness, kindness, fidelity, gentleness, and self-control. Proper use of these features of the fruit of the Spirit will make your family life peaceful, happy, enjoyable, endearing, and enduring, particularly if you look inwardly first for solutions as you navigate through the ever-demanding vagaries of family life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael U. N. Ozuomba's new book will engage and inspire as readers discover a thought-provoking approach to honoring one's spouse.
Ozuomba shares in hopes of helping others establish and maintain nurturing, productive relationships based on key Christian values.
