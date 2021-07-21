MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "101 Reasons You Might Need a Bath": a humorous collection of jovial writings. "101 Reasons You Might Need a Bath" is the creation of published author Michael Van. Michael Van is a professional enthusiast whose passions include comedy, music, sports, and romance. He approaches everything with a sense of humor and determination to see the positives in life. Please, no party poopers!

Van shares, "It's a fun book that's funny. An easy read. No matter where you are on the Richter scale, there is a way to advance your situation. So try to embrace life every day as improvement is contagious, one little step at a time. Please listen to suggested music along this short journey via your own device by going to http://www.sleeper.productions. It's up to you to have a good time. I'm root'n for ya!" Once again… Please include the music!

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Van's new book is an entertaining series of brief writings intended to bring some light to the gray spaces of life.

The author's sense of humor and go with the flow attitude are apparent in this humorous collection of one liners and poems.

View a synopsis of "101 Reasons You Might Need a Bath" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "101 Reasons You Might Need a Bath" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "101 Reasons You Might Need a Bath," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

