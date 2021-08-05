MEADVILLE, Pa., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "WALSH'S WAR: A Very Different Path Through Vietnam": a potent exploration of the Vietnam War. "WALSH'S WAR: A Very Different Path Through Vietnam" is the creation of published author Michael Walsh.
Walsh shares, "Michael Walsh had enlisted in the Army when he was sixteen years old. He departed shortly after turning seventeen. About a week after turning eighteen, he was in Vietnam. He was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division during 1967 and 1968. This included the Tet Offensive early in 1968.
"After approximately four months, it became clear that the war was more often being waged against the South Vietnamese people rather than on their behalf. The horror of war was intensified by the lack of moral purpose and the absence of legal justification for a war that was neither defensive nor declared.
"The author decided to protest the war. He refused to participate by refusing to carry a rifle and, of course, endured a great deal of opposition, some of it violent and life-threatening."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Walsh's new book is an intriguing read with deeply personal context.
Walsh presents an articulate and heartfelt account of what life was like for not only him but for many who opted to object to the horrors of war. Readers will find themselves transported to another moment in time to witness the harrowing history.
