"Lil' Man Adventures: Walk to the Castle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Wayne is a sweet story of a little boy's dream adventure and the wonders seen along the way.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lil' Man Adventures: Walk to the Castle": a charming juvenile fiction that will excite the imagination. "Lil' Man Adventures: Walk to the Castle" is the creation of published author Michael Wayne, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who shares time between the United States and Guatemala working with a nonprofit organization.
Wayne shares, "An imaginative tale of the world seen through the eyes of a sleepy child. In Walk to the Castle, Lil man's world grows with each step as he encounters nature with childlike wonder. Surprises on each page, Lil man sets out on an adventure to a tall castle.
"'As Lil man walked down the green hill, a group of butterflies fluttered by, like brightly colored bits of paper carried by the wind. Red, orange, and yellow too. He had never seen butterflies this close before. This was a great adventure, he thought.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Wayne's new book is a sweet tale of a little boy's trek to a tall castle and all the wonders experienced along the way.
Wayne shares a delightful juvenile fiction that pairs an engaging narrative with enjoyable imagery for the amusement of young readers everywhere.
