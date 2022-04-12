"Princess Gwendolyn and the Shadow Clan" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Wolfe is an exciting story of trying to determine friend from foe as two princesses find themselves caught in unfamiliar territory with a curious ally.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Princess Gwendolyn and the Shadow Clan": an enjoyable fantasy tale. "Princess Gwendolyn and the Shadow Clan" is the creation of published author Michael Wolfe.

Wolfe shares, "Princess Gwendolyn and her sister, Princess Freida, are kidnapped during a visit to a village. With a narrow escape from their captors and with the assistance from a strange ally named Shadow, both young women are desperate to get home. Unfortunately, they find themselves trapped in unknown territory where rumors of civil uprising abound. Can Shadow be trusted? Can the princesses find their way home before misfortune befalls the royal family? Find out in this exciting tale of Princess Gwendolyn and the Shadow Clan."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Wolfe's new book is a compelling second installment to the author's Benevolia Series.

Wolfe delivers an exciting tale within the pages of this enjoyable novella.

Consumers can purchase "Princess Gwendolyn and the Shadow Clan" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Princess Gwendolyn and the Shadow Clan," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

