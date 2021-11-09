MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Titania: Fairy Princess": a vibrant coming-of-age tale with a unique spin. "Titania: Fairy Princess" is the creation of published author Michael Wolfe.
Wolfe shares, "On the magical island of fairies, lives the Fairy Princess named Titania. One peaceful evening, the castle's vault is robbed by an evil sorceress bent on world domination. Titania must make unlikely allies and journey through her magical kingdom in order to save her people from absolute cruelty. Along the way, she will discover new things about her land, her worldviews, and even herself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Wolfe's new book is from the author's Benevolia Series.
Wolfe shares an engaging narrative that will captivate the imagination of any reader.
Consumers can purchase "Titania: Fairy Princess" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
