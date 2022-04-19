"Figgle the Gargoyle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michele Lee is a fun and engaging faith-based narrative with a whimsical tone.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Figgle the Gargoyle": a charming children's fiction. "Figgle the Gargoyle" is the creation of published author Michele Lee, who was born in upstate New York and raised and educated in Massachusetts. It was at Bridgewater State, where she achieved her BA in French in 1978, that her love affair with castles, cathedrals, and stained glass was born. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2005 at Western Connecticut State University and a Master of Arts in Religion from Yale Divinity School in 2017. She recently retired as a correctional nurse in Connecticut and sings in her church choir.
Lee shares, "Figgle and his friends are dedicated to their mission of protecting St. Corona Cathedral. They think they have failed when an evil force of pathodrones unleashes an illness on the town and keeps the people from attending church. The gargoyles learn that a church is not only a building but also the people who worship there. When a second wave of pathodrones again threatens the well-being of the townspeople, the gargoyles of St. Corona learn about reaching deep inside themselves to find the tremendous power of love to repel the attacks of the evil entities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michele Lee's new book features vibrant images crafted by Rebekah Lee.
Readers will be delighted to learn of the longstanding tradition of why gargoyles are placed atop churches while they enjoy a message of faith.
Consumers can purchase"Figgle the Gargoyle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Figgle the Gargoyle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing